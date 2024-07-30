Group disassociates self from planned nationwide protest

Ahead of the planned August 1 nationwide protest, the Nigerian League of Youths for Advocacy has publicly declared its disassociation from the protest.

In a statement issued after a congress in Abuja, Monday, National Secretary, Hon. Al-Amin J.A. Agada, emphasised their stance and support for the government.

The group said it is premature to criticize the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to the statement, Hon. Agada labeled those organizing the protest as faceless and urged over 20 million members across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory to distance themselves from the planned protest.

Acknowledging the current hardships faced by Nigerians, Hon. Agada appealed for patience and faith in President Tinubu’s government.

“I know what our brothers and sisters, our excos across the 36 states of the federation are facing. One year is not easy, but we are certain that things will improve soon. We strongly believe in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike,” he said.

Hon. Agada expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, urging young Nigerians to remain patient as the government’s policies take effect. He also thanked the President for his quick approval of the Minimum Wage Bill, now an Act of Parliament.

The group’s statement included a message to the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, assuring him that none of their members would participate in the August 1st protest. The Nigerian League of Youths for Advocacy also commended Minister Wike for his infrastructural initiatives that are transforming the FCT into a modern city.

The Nigerian League of Youths for Advocacy’s stance highlights a call for unity and patience amidst the nation’s current challenges, reinforcing their support for the current administration and its efforts to improve the country’s socio-economic conditions.