Iran has no plans to negotiate with US – State media

Iranians commute past a billboard depicting slain Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on September 27, 2026, on the second anniversary of Nasrallah’s killing in a major strike by Israel on Beirut’s southern suburbs. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /

State media in Iran on Monday reported that no new talks were planned with the United States, after US President Donald Trump told media he expected more negotiations.

“Iran’s delegation in New York (for the UN General Assembly) has no plans for negotiations with the United States,” said the official IRNA news agency, citing an unnamed source close to the group.

Trump told Axios on Sunday that he expected talks to resume soon, a day after he rejected a proposal by Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

AFP