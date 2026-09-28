2027: Adebayo Campaign accuses Tinubu of violating Constitution over foreign stay

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Adewole Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s prolonged absence from the country, describing it as a violation of the Constitution.

The council, in a statement by its Chief Communications and Media Adviser, Comrade Mark Adebayo, in Abuja, on Monday said Nigeria cannot be governed by remote control while facing economic hardship and insecurity.

It accused President Tinubu of breaching Section 145(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which requires the President to transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives when proceeding on vacation or unable to discharge his functions, to enable the Vice President act.

“By exceeding the 21-day threshold without formally transmitting power, the President has created a dangerous constitutional vacuum, operating as though he is above the very law he swore to protect,” the campaign said.

The council also accused the leadership of the National Assembly of complicity for failing to invoke Section 145(2), which empowers the legislature to mandate the Vice President to act as Acting President where the President fails to transmit power after 21 days.

It further stated that, “Instead of invoking Section 145(2), the National Assembly has chosen to act as an enabler of executive lawlessness. By abdicating their oversight duties, lawmakers are actively enabling the gradual destruction of Nigeria’s democracy.”

The campaign said lawmakers had reduced a co-equal arm of government to a rubber stamp.

The Adebayo-Bugaje campaign urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general elections to vote out President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

It said street protests alone would not cure institutional decay.

In contrast, it said the Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, would run a government anchored on constitutional fidelity and accountability.

“Prince Adebayo solemnly promises to be a President whom Nigerians can fully trust to obey, defend, and protect the Constitution,” the statement said.

“Under an SDP-led administration, accountability will not be an afterthought; it will be the cornerstone of governance.”

The council maintained that an SDP government would be physically present and answerable to Nigerians.

“Nigeria deserves a leader who stays at home to fix its problems, not one who rules from abroad. Let us take our country back in 2027 by voting out this unpatriotic, corrupt, lawless, and clueless regime that lays false claims to democratic credentials,” it added.