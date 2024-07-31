Gov Alia inaugurates Commission of Inquiry on Ukum killings, attacks

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the disturbances/attacks in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state (and Other Matters Connected Therewith).

Recall that few weeks ago, a violent protest erupted in Sankera, Ukum LGA after suspected bandits killed innocent villagers in the community.

The protesters who moved the corpses of the victims of that attack round in protest to register their anger later went violent destroying both public and private properties and valuables in the LGA worth millions of Naira compelling the government to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the LGA to stem further excalation of the crisis.

The Governor had during a live broadcast to the people promised to set up the Commission of Inquiry to address the security challenges on that axis of the state.

Inaugurating the panel yesterday in Makurdi, Governor Alia said it was important “to set up a Commission of Inquiry in response to the incessant security breaches in Ukum LGA and its environs and in fulfillment of my administration’s constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of the Benue people.”

The Governor said it was important to inquire into the root cause(s) of the disturbances/attacks in Ukum and its environs “with a view to taking appropriate actions in the interest of the Benue people.”

According to him, the panel’s terms of reference includes “to inquire into, investigate and ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incessant disturbances/attacks/security breaches in Ukum LGA and the number of communities affected.

“To identify the person, group of persons or association(s) that are involved in the security breaches in the area and make recommendations as to the measures to be taken against such person or group of persons or association(s) and Investigate and determine the actual number of lives and properties lost as a result of the disturbances/attacks and ascertain the persons directly affected by same.”

The Commission was also empowered “to hold hearings in public and/or in camera and to summon any individual, group or association with vital information regarding the disturbances/attacks to give oral or written evidence as the case may be.

“Make general or specific recommendations on short- and long-term measures to forestall future occurrences of such disturbances/attacks in Ukum LGA and its environs.”

Congratulating members of the panel Governor Alia expressed confidence in their pedigree and wealth of experience believing that they would deliver in the task.

Responding on behalf of members, Chairman of the panel, Justice Samson Itodo thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to undertake the assignment assuring that they would work tirelessly to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The five-member panel also has Mr. Felix Iber, Timothy Ayakpam as members, Mr. Enyikwola Ejembi is the Lead Counsel while Mrs. Ngufan Ahenjir serves as Secretary.