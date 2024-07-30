Contemporary courts to try errant drivers – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will strengthen operations through prosecution of unruly drivers through mobile courts and contemporary courts across the country.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Malam Shehu Mohammed said this during his first strategic sessions on Tuesday in Abuja with the sectors and Zonal Commanding Officers (ZCOs) across the 36 states and FCT.

Mohammed said that the move was necessary considering the high rate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) on the nation’s highways.

He said that it is also in furtherance to the FRSC commitment to enthrone a road safety legacy and a standard administrative template for the Corps.

He added that the Corps would also focus on strengthening Inter-agency cooperation through Joint Task Force (JTF) operations enforcement.

According to him, this is in line with their vision to create an enabling environment for effective administration of FRSC operations,

“The FRSC Management will continue to be innovative and technology-driven. We will prosecute erring drivers through mobile and contemporary courts.

“We will engage all stakeholders in the road transportation sector through a series of collaborations with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“We will also collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers- Petroleum Tanker Drivers (NUPENG-PTD), and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

“Others are Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORON) and others to curtail the rate of crashes on our highway.

“We will also improve collaboration of all stakeholders through a robust engagement with Sister Security Agencies, as well as State Traffic Management Agencies including the FCT Department of Road Traffic Services,” he said.

The FRSC boss said that there was no doubt that the Federal Government of Nigeria’s support was substantially responsible for the modest achievements of FRSC.

He, however, commended the FG for the support and encouragement especially through the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and the National Assembly.

“There can be no better responsibility on our part than to reciprocate the good gesture by working assiduously to deliver on the statutory mandate of FRSC.

“I therefore call on all well-meaning citizens to continue to support FRSC as we strive to create safer motoring environment for all Nigerians,”he said.