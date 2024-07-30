ASUP shelves planned nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has shelved its planned industrial action, Mr Simji Lumpye, the Zone B Coordinator of the union, has said.

Lumpye explained in a statement on Tuesday in Jos that the decision to shelve the planned strike followed a tripartite meeting between the union and government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that ASUP had on July 19, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the government on the contentious scheme of service released by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

”I wish to inform the general public and our esteemed members that, the government immediately convened a tripartite meeting between it, NBTE and our union.

”Far-reaching decisions were reached, which included the suspension of the implementation of the released scheme of service, the convening of the meeting of all stakeholders to further scrutinise the document and make the necessary adjustment and corrections.

”That the Executive Secretary of NBTE should issue a circular directing the suspension of the implementation of the scheme of service to all chairmen of Governing Councils, rectors and provosts of schools.

”The union at its emergency National Executive Council meeting on July 2, resolved among other things to put on hold her earlier resolution to embark on an industrial action after the expiration of her ultimatum,” he said.

Lumpye thanked the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, the leadership of the union and other stakeholders for playing key roles toward averting the impending strike.