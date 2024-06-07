In the realm of global travel, the power of a passport is measured by the number of countries its holder can visit without the need for a visa or with visa-on-arrival access.

While citizens of countries like Japan, Germany, and Singapore enjoy extensive travel freedom, others face significant restrictions.

Here’s a look at the top 10 weakest passports in the world in 2024, according to Best Diplomat, highlighting the countries where citizens face the most travel limitations.

Weakest Passports in the World

1. Afghanistan



Afghanistan has the world’s weakest passport, offering visa-free access to only nine countries: the Cook Islands, Dominica, Egypt, Haiti, Kenya, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, and Seychelles. This limitation results from historical conflicts and geopolitical issues. Enhancing diplomatic relations and stability may improve Afghan citizens’ global mobility.

2. Iraq



Iraq’s passport is the second weakest globally due to past conflicts and ongoing instability. Iraqi citizens can enter 13 countries visa-free, including the Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, Seychelles, Suriname, Syria, and Zambia. Rebuilding diplomatic ties and stability are essential for improving travel opportunities for Iraqis.

3. Syria



Syria’s passport ranks third weakest due to ongoing conflicts and limited diplomatic relations. Syrian citizens can travel visa-free to nine destinations, including the Cook Islands, Dominica, Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, and Seychelles. Enhancing diplomatic efforts and stability could improve travel prospects for Syrians.

4. Pakistan



Pakistan’s passport is the fourth weakest, affected by political and security issues. Pakistani citizens can travel visa-free to 14 countries, including Barbados, Bermuda, the Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Niue, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu. Improving diplomatic and economic conditions could enhance travel freedom for Pakistanis.

5. Yemen



Yemen’s passport is the fifth weakest, with limited visa-free access to 10 countries: the Cook Islands, Dominica, Egypt, Malaysia, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, and Syria. Political unrest and lack of diplomatic relations contribute to these restrictions. Enhancing diplomatic efforts and stability could improve travel opportunities for Yemenis.

6. Somalia



Somalia’s passport ranks sixth weakest due to geopolitical instability and limited diplomatic ties. Somali citizens can travel visa-free to 11 countries: Benin, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Kenya, Malaysia, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Gambia. Strengthening diplomatic relations and stability could enhance global mobility for Somalis.

7. Palestinian Territories



The Palestinian passport ranks seventh weakest due to political status and lack of international recognition. Palestinians can travel visa-free to 13 countries, including Bolivia, Cook Islands, Dominica, Ecuador, Jordan, Malaysia, Micronesia, Nicaragua, Niue, South Africa, Suriname, Venezuela, and Eswatini. Diplomatic solutions are needed to improve travel freedom for Palestinians.

8. Nepal



Nepal’s passport is the eighth weakest, with limited visa-free access. Nepalese citizens can travel to 13 countries without a visa, including the Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, India, Kenya, Micronesia, Niue, Pakistan, Philippines, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Enhancing diplomatic relations could boost travel opportunities for Nepalese citizens.

9. North Korea

North Korea’s passport is the ninth weakest due to diplomatic isolation. North Korean citizens have visa-free access to 12 countries: Cook Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, Seychelles, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname. Improving diplomatic relations is essential for enhancing travel opportunities for North Koreans.

10. Libya



Libya’s passport ranks tenth weakest, with restricted global mobility due to political instability. Libyan citizens can travel visa-free to 14 countries, including Algeria, Benin, Cook Islands, Dominica, Egypt, Malaysia, Mauritania, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, Sri Lanka, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Türkiye. Strengthening diplomatic relations could improve travel opportunities for Libyans.

