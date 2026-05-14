Maikaba, Uwejamomere pick assistants, as U20 boys resume camp on Sunday

By Emmanuel Okogba

Newly-appointed Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 Men’s National Team, Abdu Maikaba, has unveiled his backroom staff as preparations for the 2025 WAFU B U20 Boys Championship intensify.

Maikaba has appointed Coaches Ortega Deniran as first assistant, Abdullahi Biffo as second assistant, and Usman Mohammed as goalkeepers’ trainer to help rebuild the Flying Eagles squad.

The former Flying Eagles assistant coach and ex-Nigeria Premier League manager made the announcement on Thursday, ahead of the team’s resumption of camp in Abuja on Sunday, May 17.

The WAFU B U20 Championship, scheduled for July, will serve as the qualification tournament for the 2026 Africa U20 Cup of Nations. Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are seven-time winners of the continental tournament.

U17 Golden Eaglets Also Get New Technical Team

Similarly, newly-appointed U17 Head Coach, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has named his assistants as he begins the task of rebuilding the Golden Eaglets.

He has selected Olumide Joseph Ajibolade as first assistant, Mohammed Kalli Kachala as second assistant, and Abdullahi Isa as goalkeepers’ trainer.

The U17 team will compete in the WAFU B U17 Boys Championship in September, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2026 Africa U17 Cup of Nations. Nigeria aims to return to the FIFA U17 World Cup and target a record sixth title.