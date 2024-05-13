Prof Sylvester Monye to unveil three books on national development

All is now set for the public presentation of three books covering national development, politics, and civil service authored by Professor Sylvester Monye, MFR, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The three books to be unveiled are: A Compendium Of Development Plans 1999 – 2020, The Concession Of Asaba International Airport and The Ministerial Scorecard

The launch of these books by Professor Sylvester Monye promises to be a significant event, especially with the presence of notable personalities such as: Distinguished Chairman: His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, former President, Special Guest of Honour: His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCON, GCFR, former President, Chief Host: Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F. Oborevwori.

Book Reviewers: His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON, former President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Prof. J. Kayode Fayemi, CON, former Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Mr. Boss Mustapha, CFR, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Professor Monye’s experience, expertise in governance, and background as a former Special Adviser to the President on Performance, Monitoring, and Evaluation add to the credibility and relevance of the books.

On behalf of Red Carpet Protocol, the company coordinating the launch, Kunle Adebanjo, spokesperson, said: “We are delighted to be coordinating this prestigious event, which promises to be a significant gathering of notable personalities in the fields of politics, governance, and civil service.

“The books to be launched offer valuable insights into national development, politics, and civil service, and we believe their launch will contribute meaningfully to the ongoing discourse on these critical issues.”