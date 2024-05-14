Police arrest Portable in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested singer, rapper, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable or Dr. Zeh.

This was confirmed by the Lagos police command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, to Vanguard in the late hours of Tuesday.

When asked for the reason for the arrest, he said the popular Dr. Zeh was arrested in the morning due to failure to balance up money for a G-Wagon car that he purchased.