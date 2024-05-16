NNPC, partners boost domestic gas supply with 500mscf/d facilities

…Tinubu assures investors of enabling environment

…Facilities will reduce LPG import, Kyari

…Delta is safe for investment, Oborevwori

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

In a major boost for gas supply to the power sector, industries and homes, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated three critical gas projects built by the NNPC Limited and its partners, Seplat Energy and SEEPCO, that would deliver an additional 500 million standard cubic feets of gas daily to the domestic market.

The projects include a 1,200 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) pipeline and Gas processing plant in Owerri, Imo State.

The 1,200mscfd ANOH-OBJ CTMS gas pipeline project located in Assa, Ohaji/Egbema local government, is designed to evacuate dry gas from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) primary treatment facility to OB3 custody transfer metering section for delivery into OB3 pipeline.

The ANOH Gas processing plant, a partnership between Seplat Energy and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company, which is a 300 million standard cubic feet of natural gas (300MMscfd) gas processing plant, will receive wet unprocessed gas from the reservoirs in the Assa North-Ohaji South gas field for processing to produce three products, dry gas as fuel for power plants in the country, condensate which is to be channelled to Bonny terminal for export, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), for the domestic market.

The third is the AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 which will process 200MMscf/d of premium gas for the domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas market. The facility which is a joint venture between SEEPCO and NNPC Limited is located in Ogbe-Ani Community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The facilities are expected to increase supply of gas to the power sector, industries and cooking gas to homes.

Performing the commissioning ceremony virtually from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu assured investors in the energy space that his government is an investment enabling one, adding that the government will not relent in facilitating the ease of doing business.

The President said the projects were in line with the decade of gas initiative, and the Federal Government ’s quest to grow value from the nation’s abundant gas assets while concurrently eliminating gas flaring and accelerating industrialization.

He said from the onset of his administration, it has been made clear of its intention to leverage on the virtually unlimited capacity of gas to drive economic growth.

Tinubu explained that aside from the presidential CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) initiative which is aimed at moving Nigerians away from petrol and diesel as vehicular combustion fuel, significant progress has also been recorded in incentivizing gas development through Presidential Executive Orders.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo described the ANOH Gas Processing Plant as a shining example of advancement made in improving domestic gas supply.

“By processing non-associated gas from the Assa North – Ohaji South field in Imo State, this integrated gas processing plant will produce LPG, condensate, and dry gas. This plant, which is being developed by ANOH Gas Processing Company, a joint venture owned by NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy Plc, will greatly enhance the availability of domestic gas, which will boost power generation and hasten industrialization”, he added.

On his part, the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori described the event as a milestone for the state as it “provides a significant leap in our effort to harness the immense potentials of Nigeria’s natural gas resources”.

Governor Oborevwori noted that the project and the plans by the owners to expand it further “is a testament that investments in Delta State are safe”.

In his remarks, the Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mr Mele Kyari said the projects were in line with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas agenda and consistent with the current administration’s effort to boost gas supply to the domestic market.

He explained that “the three infrastructure projects will enable additional gas processing capacity and also increase the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), thereby reducing the dependency on importation.

“Also, the projects are fully in line with the Federal Government’s quest to derive value from the Nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring and moving towards environmentally friendly energy sources”.

He stressed that the plants would provide gas for power and industries, “and that the value chain will provide jobs, taxes and everything you can imagine that a typical gas country should benefit from”.

He assured that the host communities would not only benefit through jobs and employment but also from the establishment of a trust fund as prescribed by the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Speaking to journalists the Managing Director of Oilserve Engineering Limited, Engr. Nnanna Anyanwu said his company is proud to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s transaction to cleaner fuel.

According to the CEO, the completion of Assa Process Treatment Facility to OB3 CTMS works and the 36”x 23.3km pipeline has significantly demonstrated Oilserv Limited’s dedication to meeting project timelines, schedule, safety, quality and excellence.

Speaking further he said, “The project will turnaround the Nigerian economy. We have increased our ability to deliver on infrastructure, we have gained the skills but most importantly we have improved on our competitiveness globally. Beyond that, is the value we then bring for our clients.

“So by the time you think about this pipeline, how it’s going to unlock gas, how it’s going to contribute to Nigeria’s decade of gas, how it’s to ensure that going forward, Nigeria is able to transition to cleaner fuel, ultimately you see that it’s progress for the nation.”