Man sets mosque, worshippers ablaze in Kano

…we’ve arrested suspect – Police

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A 38-year-old man identified as Shafi’u Abubakar on Wednesday set ablaze a mosque while worshippers were praying in Gezawa area of Kano State.

Information gathered revealed that Abubakar locked up the mosque, splashed petrol, and set the mosque ablaze when the worshippers were performing the early morning prayers, Subhi prayers, in the mosque.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said it has arrested the principal suspect behind the incident, adding that no death has been recorded so far.

SP Haruna explained that the suspect said he carried out the action to take vengeance on persons who cheated him during the sharing of inheritance.

He, however, said the scene of the incident has been cordoned off, and twenty-four (24) victims, including 20 male adults and 4 male children, were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to him, “Today, 15/05/2024 at about 0520hrs, reports were received that, there was an explosion at a mosque in Gadan Village, Gezawa LGA, Kano State, during “Subhi Prayer,” and that some people got injured.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, immediately deployed the command’s combined teams consisting of experts in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) led by CSP Haruna Isma’il and other Crime-Scene Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Gezawa Division, CSP Haruna Iliya.

“The scene was cordoned off, and twenty-four (24) victims, including 20 Male Adults and 4 Male Children were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they are currently receiving treatment.

“Forensic analysis at this preliminary stage revealed a suspected petrol explosion, of which full investigation ongoing.

“The principal suspect have been identified and arrested; he is Shafi’u Abubakar, aged 38, who said his action was purely in hostility following prolong family disagreement over sharing of inheritance, of which those that he alleged to have cheated on him were in the mosque at that moment, and he did that for his voice to be heard.

“While the suspect is currently in police custody, detail investigation is ongoing and will be made public in due course,” SP Haruna stated.