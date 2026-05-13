Seven in court over Kano GSM market violence

By Hadiza Yusuf

Seven suspects have been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Kano over their alleged involvement in the violent attack at the Farm Centre GSM Market in Kano State.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Kano State Police Command, which said the suspects were charged in court after weeks of investigation into the incident.

According to the police, two additional suspects were recently arrested, bringing the total number of persons linked to the attack to seven.

The newly arrested suspects were identified as Sadiq Ayuba, 18, of Darmanawa Quarters, and Abdulganiyu Abba, 38, of Mariri Quarters, both in Kano.

During interrogation, Sadiq Ayuba reportedly confessed that he and others were recruited and paid by a yet-to-be-arrested suspect identified as Mallam Hassan to carry out the attack.

“We were mobilized and paid by Mallam Hassan to attack Farm Centre GSM Market and the entourage of AA Zaura,” he said.

The police said the attack led to the destruction of shops and properties within the market, as well as damage to vehicles, including a Toyota ambulance belonging to the entourage and a tricycle owned by a trader.

All seven suspects were arraigned before Magistrate Court No. 2, Nomansland, Kano, on Wednesday, on charges including criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, unlawful assembly, being armed with dangerous weapons, and mischief.

Police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said investigations are still ongoing.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to arrest the main suspect, Mallam Hassan, who is currently on the run.

He said, “The Command will not relent until all those behind the attack are identified and brought to justice.”

He assured manhunt for the fleeing principal suspect, Mallam Hassan.