Igbo Biafra Nationalists ask Ohanaeze to achieve more states for Igbo 

By Chinonso Alozie

The Igbo Nationalists Movement, on Friday called on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to focus on achieving an additional state for the South East region.

The Convener of the group, Uche Mefor, made this call while speaking to newsmen about the marginalization of the South East region.

He urged the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to be more forceful in his demand to achieve results.

According to Mefor, “Chief Iwuanyawu, the truth is that you have not yet served the South-East, the Igbos with your full heart. If you really have the interest of the South-East, the Igbos at heart, the Igbo-Biafra Nationalists and the Indigenous People of Igbo Nation for Self-Determination have advised to you to use your good offices to inspire leadership both at the levels of political economic and social development of the South-East, the Igbos by championing the creation of additional state(s) for the South-East.

“This entails working with the state governments in the whole of the South-East to take the Nigerian state to court over the political and economic discrimination and marginalisation of the South-East , the Igbos in Nigeria on the conditionalities that future of the Igbos in Nigeria must be negotiated with Nigeria or the South-East, the Igbos do so without Nigeria. Do that with your full chest and stop playing politics with the future of the South-East, the Igbos in Nigeria. Once done, you would have paid your dues and be sure that the South-Easterners, the Igbos will stake everything they hold dear for you.”

“We have wrote the South-East political representatives through you and outlined our proposals. If you are not working for or are not a Fulani stooge as being alleged in some quarters, prove the detractors wrong by taking the critical steps outlined in our proposal. Your predecessor did not finish his tenure, the forces of heaven and earth have now provided you the opportunity to leave an enduring legacy. It is now or never,” he said.