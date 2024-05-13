Hajj 2024: Our pilgrims always abide by rules – Al-Firdaos Boss

Says: We’ve processed all our pilgrims’ visas

The CEO of Al-Firdaos Hajj and Umrah services, and President of the Association of Hajj and Umrah organisations of Nigeria, AHUON, Alhaji AbdulLateef Ekundayo has said his pilgrims are always noted for excellence, advising the 2024 pilgrims to be of good character, and abide by the rules and regulations on Hajj while in the Holy land.



Imam Ekundayo stated this while addressing a section of his pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj seminar which kicked off on Saturday at the Ansar-ud-Deen society of Nigeria mosque, Mushin Lagos.



He also warned pilgrims against taking prohibited items to the Holy land, saying that such crime carries capital punishment and the company will not intervene.



He disclosed that all his pilgrims have been granted visas and are ready for the journey on June 4.



“We have vowed that we will not begin our Hajj Seminar for all intending pilgrims until all visas are ready. This is because some people are apprehensive, drawing experience from the past where some Hajj and Umrah companies failed to secure visas for their pilgrims and therefore dashed their hope of fulfilling their religious duties.

“But for us we don’t do that, and as I am talking to you, all our visas are ready. So, insha Allah, all our pilgrims will be airlifted on June 4 aboard Qatar Airline. We will have a stopover at Doha, then to Madinah on June 5.”



He stated that the weekly seminar which began on Saturday will last four weeks, adding that other pilgrims from other states in the country will join them on the grand finale of the seminar slated for Sunday June 2, before airlifting on June 4’ while those in the Diaspora will join the team wherever closer to them.



Releasing other itinerary of his pilgrims, Imam Ekundayo said, his pilgrims will stay in Madinah for three days during which they will be guided on visitation to Mount Uhud, Masjidul-Quba, Qiblatain, among other holy sites before proceeding to Makkah for Umrah.



Hajia Faoziat Salako, a journalist with KIN Media who had travelled with Al-Firdaos gave testimonial about the services of the company, urging intending pilgrims to show understanding and follow directives for a smooth and acceptable hajj exercise.



Recall that the new Saudi Arabian regulations approves only 40 tour operators from Nigeria.

Under this new regulation of a compressed number of Hajj and Umrah service companies, eight private tour operators agreed to come together under the name Domet Travels for this 2024 Hajj operations which include Al-Firdaos, Habdat Xpress, Domet, among five others.

It was gathered that the eight companies unanimously agreed to adopt the name Domet for this year’s Hajj operation.