Chery sets for first drive in Nigeria with Carloha

By Theodore Opara

“Come, let drive it together.” This is what Carloha Nigeria is telling Chery cusomers and prospective customers in Nigeria as it roll out all its models for its first test drive this Saturday in Lagos.

According to Carloha’s Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue, Chery, a leading global automotive brand, is thrilled to announce an exciting test drive event set for May 25, 2024, at the prestigious Carloha Showroom in Alapere, Lagos. Car enthusiasts and potential buyers are invited to mark their calendars for an unforgettable experience.

The excited Marketing Director said it will be an extra ordinary event: “Get ready to ignite your passion for driving as Carloha presents the Chery Test Drive Event. This event promises a day filled with thrilling test drives, allowing participants to experience the unparalleled performance, style, and innovation of Chery’s latest models.

He noted: “At Carloha, we are dedicated to showcasing automotive excellence. This event will allow attendees to get behind the wheel of Chery’s newest models, each crafted to deliver a symphony of performance, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology.”

The test drive route takes participants from Carloha Showroom through Gbagada to Anthony, under the Anthony Bridge, and back to Alapere. This route provides the perfect backdrop to experience the superior handling, responsiveness, and comfort that Chery vehicles are renowned for.

Whether you are a seasoned driver or a novice, the Chery Test Drive Event offers you the chance to explore and unleash your driving potential. Our expert team will be on hand to guide you through every feature, ensuring you make the most of your test drive experience.

Chery vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that redefines the driving experience. From advanced safety features to sophisticated entertainment systems, Chery sets a new standard in automotive innovation.

With a legacy of precision engineering and performance excellence, Chery vehicles offer unmatched power, agility, and efficiency. Whether navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrain, Chery rises to every challenge.

Chery vehicles are designed with meticulous attention to detail, exuding style, sophistication, and flair. From sleek exterior lines to luxurious interiors, Chery exemplifies automotive design excellence.Built to last, Chery vehicles are backed by a reputation for reliability and durability. Rigorous quality control standards ensure that every Chery vehicle delivers a driving experience that exceeds expectations.

Experience cutting-edge technology and superior performance. Take a spin and feel the power of innovation at your fingertips.

Explore the features and capabilities of Chery vehicles through interactive displays and demonstrations. `

Chat with our knowledgeable staff and Chery representatives to get all your questions answered and learn more about what makes Chery the ultimate driving experience.