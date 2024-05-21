CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 150 basis points to 26.25 Per cent from 24.75 percent.

Briefing the press on the outcome of the 295th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, the Governor of CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardososo, also announced that the committee retained the asymmetric corridor of +100/-300 basis points.

Similarly the MPC retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of Deposit Money Banks at 45 percent, and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.