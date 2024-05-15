Brighton vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Chelsea will travel to Brighton tonight as the Blues look to continue their late push for a return to continental football.

Over the weekend, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest, while Brighton settled for a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

A victory for the Blues on the south coast for Pochettino’s side today could push the team further on the table, as Newcastle head to Manchester United on the same night, with both Europa League-chasing clubs looking to avoid dropping points.

Speaking ahead of the game, Pochettino said European qualification “would be amazing” for the Blues after turning around a difficult first season in charge at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi says his side are on a different level than the opponent, despite both teams being involved in transfer business in the last transfer window.

Team News

Brighton will have Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck fit, although Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke are injured.

Centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Valentin Barco is set to rejoin the squad after sitting out the draw against Newcastle United due to concussion.

On the flip side, Chelsea received a boost on the injury front before their recent game, as Captain Reece James made a successful recovery and played a pivotal role by providing the assist for the winning goal against Nottingham Forest.

Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkuku also returned to the team, leaving Enzo Fernandez, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia as the only absentees.

Head-to-head

Brighton win 3

Chelsea win 9

Draw 5

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting XI

Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Fati; Welbeck

Chelsea possible starting XI

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson