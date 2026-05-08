EPL: Six Chelsea players doubt for Liverpool clash

Chelsea’s Argentinian midfielder #08 Enzo Fernandez looks on following the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on March 21, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea FC interim manager Calum McFarlane has confirmed that the Blues are battling a six-man injury crisis ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, McFarlane revealed that goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will miss the encounter after suffering a head injury during Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are also unlikely to feature due to knocks sustained in training.

This leaves the Blues without any natural wingers fit for this weekend’s trip to Liverpool. Although Cole Palmer is fit and has played on the right wing this season, there is a severe lack of options on the opposite flank.

The injury list has further worsened, with Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens already sidelined with hamstring injuries, while youngster Jesse Derry has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after being stretchered off with a head injury during his Premier League debut against Forest.

“I spoke to Jesse’s dad the night it happened and the family yesterday. It’s positive,” McFarlane said while providing an update on the teenager’s condition. “As long as he’s healthy, that’s all that really matters. He’s not going to be available between now and the end of the season.”

McFarlane, however, offered a slight boost by confirming that Reece James and Levi Colwill are back in full training and could return against Liverpool as the struggling Blues attempt to end their poor run of form.

The Chelsea boss, who is keen on ending a miserable six-match losing streak in the Premier League, admitted he will have to get creative with his tactics on Saturday.

“We’ve still got a lot of good players, still got a lot of players available that can impact football games,” said McFarlane on a lack of options in wide areas.

“So, we’re going to have to make up some of the players we’re missing in different ways, in the way that we shape the team up, but I probably don’t want to go into too much detail on that right now.”