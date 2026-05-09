EPL: Liverpool, Chelsea play out 1-1 draw

Chelsea’s Ecuadorian midfielder #25 Moises Caicedo (3R) hangs off of Liverpool’s Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk as van Dijk headers the ball but the shot hits the bar, during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 9, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) /

Liverpool missed the chance to all but secure Champions League football next season after a 1-1 draw against a wounded Chelsea on Saturday.

The Blues had lost six consecutive Premier League games to fall out of contention for a top-five finish.

Ryan Gravenberch’s sweet strike gave Liverpool the perfect start, but Chelsea hit back to salvage a point when Enzo Fernandez’s free-kick evaded everyone in the middle to find the bottom corner.

Boos at full-time reflected the mood around Anfield after another lacklustre performance from the defending champions.

But they are inching closer to Champions League qualification with a seven-point lead over sixth-placed Bournemouth, who have just three games left to play.

Chelsea can no longer mathematically finish in the top five and remain in ninth.

But there were some shoots of recovery for interim boss Calum McFarlane to take into next weekend’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Chelsea were humbled by a second-string Nottingham Forest at home on Monday and looked set for another long afternoon after conceding just six minutes in.

Rio Ngumoha picked out Gravenberch on the edge of the box and the Dutch international curled perfectly into the top corner.

Liverpool’s forward line was decimated by injuries with Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike absent, while Alexander Isak was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

A lack of attacking impetus showed as Liverpool allowed the beleaguered Blues to gain a foothold in the game and slowly regain some confidence.

The visitors levelled 10 minutes before half-time when Fernandez’s free-kick caught Giorgi Mamardashvili flat-footed and rolled in at the far post.

Chelsea thought they had turned the game around early in the second half when Cole Palmer slotted in.

But VAR intervened to rescue the Reds as Marc Cucurella had strayed marginally offside in the build-up.

Liverpool came closest to a winner in the closing stages as they twice hit the woodwork.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful drive came back off the base of the post.

Virgil van Dijk then rattled the crossbar with a towering header from Szoboszlai’s corner.

Arne Slot is reportedly set to remain in charge of Liverpool next season despite a bitterly disappointing campaign thanks to the credit he amassed in winning the Premier League last year.

But the discontent among the Anfield crowd towards the Dutchman was shown in the fury at his decision to replace teenager Ngumoha and at full-time.