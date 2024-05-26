Analyst rates Tinubu high for dealing with insecurity

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: A Security analyist and expert Dr Yahuza Getso has rated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as high as Seventy Percent Success in dealing with insecurity in the country within the first one year of his leadership .

Commenting on Security situation in the country under President Tinubu in an exclusive interview ,Dr Getso who enumerated many reasons to support his claim said it was on record during his inaugural speech the president spoke at length on measures to be taken by his administration to tackle the menace of insecurity.

Dr Yahuza Getso stated that at his maiden meeting with Security Chiefs , President Tinubu challenged them to implore their wealth of professional experience to ensure the nation is safe from Security threats.

He said the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff and competent Service Chiefs had added value to this achievement.

Dr Getso also noted that President Tinubu selected and appointed His Excellency Muhammad Badaru Abubakar CON mni as Minister of Defence because of his track record as Governor of Jigawa state to maintain the peace and stability of the state and by extension the neighboring states.

He explained that as Minister of Defence Badaru Abubakar was able to manage and succeed in administering the affairs of the ministry through regular consultations with relevant Security stakeholders such as Security Chiefs , Traditional rulers Religious Leaders and elders among others.

The analyst further said the working synergy between the Security Agencies and effective monitoring of their performance by the office of National Security Adviser had contributed immensely in crippling Boko Haram insurgency with many of the extremists surrendering to the constituted authority.