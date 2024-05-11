AMVCA 2024: Kehinde Bankole, Wale Ojo win Best Lead Actress, Actor

By Efosa Taiwo
Kehinde Bankole has emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).
Wale Ojo, on the other hand, won the Best Lead Actor.
Kehinde Bankole’s win came off her lead role in the movie ‘ADIRE’.
Kehinde bankole won the Best lead actress with the movie Adire and o really really love her🥹🥵😍#AMVCA10— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 11, 2024
Other contestants in the category include: Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge), Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade), Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi), Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata) and Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah).
While Wale Ojo emerged Best Male lead actor for his role in the movie ‘Breath of Life’.
#AMVCA10: Wale Ojo wins best lead actor for his performance in Breath of Life pic.twitter.com/rw8mV6D1i7— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 11, 2024
Ojo edged Stan Nze (Afamefuna), Marc Zinga (Omen), Gideon Okeke (Egun), David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel), Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior) and Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos) to win the award
Full list of winners:
Best Supporting Actor
Ademola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)
Best Supporting Actress
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)
Best Lead Actress
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)
Best Movie
Breath of Life
Best Makeup
Campbell Precious – Mami Wata
Trailblazer Award
Industry Merit Award
Idowu Phillips, aka Iya Rainbow
Second Industry Merit Award
Richard Mofe Damijo
Best Digital Content
Laying Wasabi
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Femi Adebayo – Jagun Jagun
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Wandongwa
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Motshameko O Kotsi
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Her Dark Past
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Irora Iya
Best Short Film
Broken Mask (Kagho Idhebor)
Best Cinematography
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu)
Best Editing
Antonio Ribeiro – The Black Book
Best Sound Design
Grey Jones Ossai x2 – Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel
Best Art Direction
Abisola Omolade – Over The Bridge
Best Costume Design
Lola Awe – Jagun Jagun: The Warrior
Best Writing TV series
Mona Ombogo – Volume
Best Writing Movie
Tunde Babalola – Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
(Third AMVCA award for writing)
Best Documentary
Lobola
Best Series (Scripted)
ITura
Best Series (Unscripted)
GH Queens (Season 2)
Best Director
BB Sasore
