AMVCA 2024: Kehinde Bankole, Wale Ojo win Best Lead Actress, Actor

Kehinde Bankole has emerged as the Best Lead Actress at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Wale Ojo, on the other hand, won the Best Lead Actor.

Kehinde Bankole’s win came off her lead role in the movie ‘ADIRE’.

Other contestants in the category include: Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge), Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade), Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi), Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata) and Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah).

While Wale Ojo emerged Best Male lead actor for his role in the movie ‘Breath of Life’.

Ojo edged Stan Nze (Afamefuna), Marc Zinga (Omen), Gideon Okeke (Egun), David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel), Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book), Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior) and Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos) to win the award

Full list of winners:

Best Supporting Actor

Ademola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Best Supporting Actress

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Best Lead Actress

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Best Movie

Breath of Life

Best Makeup

Campbell Precious – Mami Wata

Trailblazer Award

Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit Award

Idowu Phillips, aka Iya Rainbow

Second Industry Merit Award

Richard Mofe Damijo

Best Digital Content

Laying Wasabi

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Femi Adebayo – Jagun Jagun

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Wandongwa

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Her Dark Past

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Irora Iya

Best Short Film

Broken Mask (Kagho Idhebor)

Best Cinematography

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu)

Best Editing

Antonio Ribeiro – The Black Book

Best Sound Design

Grey Jones Ossai x2 – Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel

Best Art Direction

Abisola Omolade – Over The Bridge

Best Costume Design

Lola Awe – Jagun Jagun: The Warrior

Best Writing TV series

Mona Ombogo – Volume

Best Writing Movie

Tunde Babalola – Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

(Third AMVCA award for writing)

Best Documentary

Lobola

Best Series (Scripted)

ITura

Best Series (Unscripted)

GH Queens (Season 2)

Best Director

BB Sasore

