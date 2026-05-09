‘My Father’s Shadow’ wins Best Movie at AMVCA

The 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards climaxed on Saturday night with My Father’s Shadow emerging as Best Movie of the year.

The movie, My Father’s Shadow, clinched the night’s top prize after edging several strong contenders in a tightly contested category that featured some of the year’s most talked-about African productions.

While the film took the biggest honour, the night also saw major wins across acting categories.

Uzor Arukwe was named Best Lead Actor for his role in Colours of Fire, beating a competitive field that included Mike Ezuruonye (Oversabi Aunty), Wale Ojo (3 Cold Dishes), Femi Branch (Red Circle), and Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: A Legend Is Born).

In the female lead category, Linda Ejiofor won Best Lead Actress for The Serpent’s Gift, ahead of nominees including Bimbo Akintola (To Kill a Monkey), Sola Sobowale (Her Excellency), Genoveva Umeh (The Herd), and Scarlet Gomez (Behind the Scenes).

One of the night’s emotional highlights came when Bucci Franklin won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in To Kill a Monkey, edging out contenders such as Simileoluwa Hassan (The Yard) and Gabriel Afolayan (Colours of Fire).

In the indigenous film category, Lateef Adedimeji also added to the night’s highlights by winning Best Indigenous Movie (West Africa) for Lisabi, dedicating the award to his wife, actress Mo Bimpe Adedimeji.

The AMVCA once again brought together Africa’s biggest film talents, with the 2026 edition celebrating a wide spread of performances, productions, and storytelling excellence across the continent.

Vanguard News