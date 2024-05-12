AMVCA 10: Africa Magic celebrates winners of 10th Edition Awards

AMVCA

By Ayo Onikoyi

The much anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has come to an end following an exciting and star-studded three-day celebration.

This year’s edition was held on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of May 2024, featuring a series of events, the highlights of which include the Special Night With Icons, Young Filmmakers Day, the Cultural Day Celebration, and the main Awards Night.

These events saw the African film and television industry come together to honour outstanding talent and creativity in the industry. From gripping performances to captivating storytelling, the awards truly showcased the best of African cinema.

The awards night was hosted by ace presenter IK Osakioduwa , with notable industry personalities including, Joke Silva, Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Noah, Kunle Afolayan, Mo Abudu, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O Kanyo and a host of others.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said, “The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards was created to honour exceptional achievements in television and film across the continent and we are excited to have been able to keep that fire burning through 10 editions. Year after year, we have received numerous entries and can attest to the growth in the quality of submissions with each edition. While this year’s edition is a milestone edition as it is the 10th, it is also a testament to the growth the film industry in Africa has experienced.

We congratulate all the winners and nominees who have put in the incredible work. We’ll also like to say a big thank you to everyone in the African film industry. You have all made us proud”.

This year’s edition had 27 categories, with 16 non-voting and 9 audience voting categories, and the winners were selected by a jury led by ace filmmaker and head judge, Femi Odugbemi.

Some of the highlights from the awards include Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun, winning multiple awards. Iya Rainbow aka Idowu Philips and Richard Mofe Damijo were the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Chimezie Imo was the recipient of this year’s trailblazer award.

Over the past 10 years, the AMVCA has recognised talent, celebrated artistry, and fostered different crafts. The awards show has not only become a focal point in representing the myriad stories of Africa’s vast diversity — spanning over 3,000 tribes and a population exceeding 1 billion — but has also made a significant economic impact in its enabling country, Nigeria. With an investment of 9 billion naira, it has created over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs, reaching an estimated total of 27,000 jobs throughout all its editions.

The tenth edition of the AMVCA was sponsored by headline sponsor, Amstel and tactical sponsors, Pepsi, Promasidor and Martell.

Other sponsors include TECNO, Hypo, Supa Komando, QuickTeller, Verve, Tiger Beer, MTN, Indomie, ONGA, Nivea, Goldberg, Jameson, Lush Hair, Legend Twist, Chivas.

List of winners

Best Writing Award: Volume

Best writing movie: Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola

Best Sound Design: Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)

Best Editing: Antonio Ribeiro

Best Indigenous West Africa. Femi Adebayo Jagun Jagun

Best Digital Content: Layi Wasabi

Best Short Film: Broken Mask

Best Unscripted M-Net Original: Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Best Scripted: Slum King

Best Makeup: Mami Wata (Campbell Precious Arebamen)

Best Art Direction: Over the bridge

Best Costume Design: Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe)

Best Supporting Actress: Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life

Best Supporting Actor: Ademola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Best Cinematography: Over the bridge

Best Indigenous MNet Original: Irora Iya

Trailblazer Award: Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit Awards: Iya Rainbow aka Idowu Philips and Richard Mofe Damijo

Best Lead Actress: Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Best Lead Actor: Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Movie: Our Dark Past

Best Series (Unscripted): Gh Queens (s2)

Best Series Scripted: Itura

Best Director: BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

Best Movie: Breath of Life