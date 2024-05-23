Absence of Adeleke’s aide stalled arraignment over defamation

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The arraignment of Mr Muniru Raji, an aide to Governor Ademola Adeleke over alleged defamation was Wednesday stalled over his failure to appear before the court.

Raji, a special adviser to Governor Adeleke on Political Matters was said to have defamed a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the State, Adebayo Adeleke, who petitioned the police over the matter.

When the matter was mentioned for arraignment on case number FHC/OS/60C/2024 between IGP Vs Alhaji Munirudeen Adebayo Raji, the defendant’s counsel, Naim Adekilekun told the court that a letter had been written to the prosecution to the effect that the defendant was sick and could not show up in court.

He said the sickness became worse in the morning, as a result of which he then wrote a letter to the court.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Jimi-Bada informed the court that his office wanted to take over the case, relying on Section 174 of the 1999 constitution.

But the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Francis Osei opposed the application on the ground that cyber stocking is a Federal offence and he was not aware of any Fiat from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He further argued that the issue of Fiat was premature at this stage, as no arraignment had taken place to give court jurisdiction over the matter.

Osei also contended that the non-appearance of the defendant was deliberate to prevent his arraignment, saying the letter presented by his counseel could not stand in for the diagnosis report that can show whether he was truly sick.

He further stated that he had been earlier served with an application for bail by Muniru’s counsel to show that the day was for arraignment, saying the defendant was just deliberate in frustrating his arraignment.

Counsel for the Complaint, Barrister Muideen Adeoye Galadima also appeared in court to watch brief for the nominal client (BANIK).

The presiding Judge, Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, then adjourned to June 3, 2024 for ruling on the arguments of counsels.