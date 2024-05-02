2-year-old needs N3.7m for Leukemia treatment

By Chioma Obinna

The family of two-year-old Abdulkadiri Tayib, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia is desperately seeking N3.7 million for urgent Chemotherapy treatment.

The Chemotherapy treatment is for two years to save little Abdulkadiri, who is currently suffering on a sick bed.

Research shows that acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

It is the most common childhood cancer. It occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA.

According to a medical report from Irrua Specialist Hospital in Benin Edo State, Abdulkadiri was diagnosed with the disease on the 3rd of October, 2023.

Speaking to Vanguard, the patient’s mother, Mrs. Yahaya Halimat, lamented that the illness had taken all they had.

“Abdulkadiri is my first child. He has been in a sick bed for months now. It hurts to see your child suffer, and you can’t help,” she decried.

She continued that neither she nor her husband have the wherewithal to cater to the medical bill.

We’re using this opportunity to appeal to everyone to help us with financial assistance for Abdulkadiri Surgery at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Ekpoma!

Hence, on behalf of her family, Halimat appealed to all Nigerians to save her son from cancer of the bone and blood.

“The president of GVN, Mr. Belele David said that Abdulkadiri is among the many critical cases his organisation has helped through public intervention.”

If you are touched by Abdukadiri, please send your donations to account name: Abdulkadiri Tayib Account Number: 0900182094, Bank name: GtBank.