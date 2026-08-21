Christians killings: Why US won’t remove Nigeria’s CPC tag —Congressman Moore 

***Says Nigerian govt must protect Christian communities

***We back US over persecution, security crisis —Christian elders

By Nkiruka Nnorom & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

LAGOS — A member of the United States Congress, Rep. Riley Moore, has insisted that the US must not remove Nigeria from its Country of Particular Concern, CPC, designation list over alleged persecution of Christians, citing continued violence in the Middle Belt.

This came as the Christian Elders and Professionals Consultative Council of Nigeria, CEPCCN, expressed support for concerns raised by the US over the safety of Christian communities and the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

Moore, yesterday in a post on his official X handle, while responding to a statement by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, backed the State Department’s call for the Nigerian Government to protect Christian communities after Plateau attack, saying it is a commitment Abuja made.

Nigerian govt must protect Christian communities

“We absolutely cannot remove the CPC designation from Nigeria while radical Islamic terrorists continue this horrific violence against Christians,” the Congressman wrote.

“@AsstSecStateAF is right. The Nigerian government must meet its commitments to protect innocent Christian communities,” Moore declared.

Moore was reacting to a post by the US Bureau of African Affairs, which condemned the latest attack in Plateau State where over 24 locals were reportedly killed and many missing.

Locals in the affected Plateau State communities had said the attackers stormed the villages late at night and opened fire on residents sleeping in their homes, leaving many families displaced and mourning.

Community leaders described the assault as “barbaric and senseless,” and appealed to both the state and federal governments to deploy more security personnel to protect rural communities that they say have been repeatedly targeted.

“The United States is horrified by yet another murderous attack in the Middle Belt of Nigeria, killing dozens of people asleep in their homes in Plateau State.

“This is especially troubling coming on the heels of the recent CPC Working Group meeting. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those missing and killed, and we strongly urge the Nigerian government to meet their commitments to protect Christian communities and to hold perpetrators of violence accountable,” the Bureau said.

The latest comments by Moore and the Bureau signaled renewed pressure from US lawmakers for the Trump’s administration to reconsider Nigeria’s status amid persistent attacks in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the Middle Belt.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly denied any religious targeting in the conflicts, describing them largely as clashes over land, resources and criminality.

The US designated Nigeria as a CPC in 2020 under the International Religious Freedom Act, a tag given to countries deemed to have engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.

Nigeria was removed from the list in 2021, but has remained under close monitoring by the US State Department.

The Trump administration returned Nigeria to the list last year and since then, the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group meeting referenced by the Bureau has met twice to review progress made since the designation and to determine effectiveness of actions being taken by Abuja to address concerns raised by Washington.

The CPC designation is reviewed annually by the State Department and is scheduled for review in November.

Christian elders back US, says all Nigerian lives equally valuable

Meanwhile, CEPCCN has expressed support for concerns raised by the United States over the safety of Christian communities and the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

The group in a statement by the National Chairman of CEPCCN, His Lordship Bishop Alpha Ikpeama, entitled: “CEPCCN Reacts to US Concerns Over Christian Persecution and Nigeria Security Crisis: A Call for Urgent Protection of Citizens, Accountability, Strategic Partnership and National Unity,” stressed that all Nigerian lives were equally valuable, irrespective of religious affiliation, saying Christians, Muslims and traditional religious practitioners deserved protection from violence.

The council said every credible report of killings, persecution, kidnapping or displacement of Nigerians deserved serious attention, while specifically condemning attacks against Christians, churches, clergy and Christian communities because of their faith.

It said: “CEPCCN believes that every credible concern about the killing, persecution, kidnapping or displacement of Nigerian citizens deserves serious attention.

“The Council particularly condemns attacks against Christians, churches, clergy and Christian communities because of their faith.

“CEPCCN affirms that every Nigerian life is sacred, be it Christians, Muslims or traditional religious practitioners and other vulnerable citizens must equally be protected.

“The fundamental responsibility for protecting Nigerian citizens rests with the Nigerian State.

The council expressed concern over attacks on Christian communities, churches, clergy, families and other vulnerable populations in areas affected by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence.

Calls for thorough investigation, prosecution of perpetrators

The group called for thorough investigation of attacks motivated by religious identity and the prosecution of perpetrators, insisting that no Nigerian should be killed, kidnapped, displaced or intimidated because of religion, ethnicity, community or political identity.

CEPCCN urged the government to strengthen intelligence gathering, early-warning systems, rapid response, community protection and the prosecution of perpetrators of violence.

“Christian lives must be protected; religious freedom must be defended. Human dignity must be respected,” it said.

The group maintained that Nigeria’s security challenges were complex, involving terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, organised crime, communal tensions and other factors, and therefore required a citizen-centred approach.

It said: “Protect Christians. Protect Muslims. Protect traditional communities. Protect every Nigerian. Justice must be universal, and the value of human life must never depend upon religious identity.”

The council also urged the Federal Government to respond to legitimate international concerns through engagement rather than confrontation.

It welcomed constructive cooperation with responsible international partners, particularly where such partnerships could strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to protect citizens and combat terrorism.