‘Pulled up and put a ring on it,’ Actor Kunle Remi announces wedding [Photos]

Popular Nollywod actor, Kunle Remi has ushered in the new year with the announcement of his marriage to his lover, Tiwi.

The actor made the announcement on his official Instagram profile on January 1, 2024, while posting some adorable photos of himself and his wife.

Kunle Remi shared three photographs with captions that explained each slide.

He concluded by admonishing his fans to be calm and open to God’s vision of what was best for them in their search for a life partner.

Kunle Remi wrote: “First Slide

TIWI -: Hey KR, Pull up!

“Second slide. KR -: Pulled up and put a ring on it.

“Third slide BOO -: Locked in.

“I know you want to see more

“But first : This is from us to you reading this.

“We pray that the divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the Love God has for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching to no end. We ask you to stay calm and open to God’s definition of the best for you.

“We know two things: your person is already born, and they reside on earth. Stay open, expectant, and ready because 2024 you will celebrate in double. Amen.”

Kunle Remi had in April 2023 revealed he was in a ‘serious’ relationship.

The movie star revealed this when he was featured as a guest on the TVC programme, Your View.

He said, “I mean, it is nothing to hide. I have someone. I’m serious.”

Born on 18th October 1988, Kunle Remi is is best known for his roles in Falling, Family Forever, Tinsel, and Aníkúlápó

He burst into fame after winning the 7th edition of Gulder Ultimate Search in 2010.

