Nigeria ‘ll get hotter before cooling – Pastor Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

THE General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Nigerians not to expect relief from the current hardship in the country anytime soon.

In fact, he said things will get hotter before getting cool.

Pastor Adeboye said this while delivering prophecies for the year 2024 at the Church’s Cross Over Service held at the Church’s new auditorium in Simawa Ogun state.

In his words: “Everything God is saying is centred around that little sentence; The wind is blowing, include in your prayers that the wind will blow you good.

“As far as Nigeria is concerned my beloved children, things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before it will cool down.

“Because the wind is blowing, some serious secrets will come to the open. The elders have a saying that ‘when the wind blown the anus of the chicken will be exposed’.

However, the cleric advised Nigerians not to lose hope ‘because the wind is blowing also mean things will get better’.

On individual prophecies, Pastor Adeboye told his church members to get ready to grab the many opportunities that will come their way this year.

“Some people will start as nobody but will become significant before the end of the year,” he said.

On the international scene, Adeboye said there will be divine interventions in parts of the world where things are hot at the moment.

He added that there would be mighty breakthroughs at the global level in the discovery of treatment for diseases like cancer, asthma, hypertension, diabetes and others.