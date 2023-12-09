Yewande Gold returns home with new single

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerians have been able to prove the abundance of talent no matter where they are. Yewande Gold is a clear example of Nigeria’s budding talent in the diaspora.

She recently stormed the country’s music scene with the release of two inspirational songs that talk about life’s challenges and the ability to trust in God no matter the situation.

Yewande as she’s fondly called by her fans was born to a Nigerian father and an American mother. She started her music career at an early age when she started writing songs. She developed a strong passion for different musical styles she was exposed to, while growing up such as gospel, traditional African, soul, reggae, country, and classical music. As a teenager, Gold participated in theatrical groups and was trained by a music director from the MUSON. This inspired her to go professional later in life as an adult. In a chat with our reporter, the rising singer admitted that singing is part of her life.

“I have always known I would go professional someday because of the passion I have for music. I started singing and writing songs at the age of 7, and was encouraged by my parents and siblings who stood by me all the way,” Yewande said.

She eventually started singing in her church choir which opened doors to other opportunities for her to write, perform and record songs with other artists, leading to her releasing her debut single in 2015.

Yewande’s music is a fusion of classical soulful melodic vocals and gospel harmonies with Afro rhythms. The singer-songwriter wants to create music that is relatable and inspiring.

Some of her (solo and group) performances in the United States and Nigeria include a Pirates of Penzance Operetta, Celebration of Commonwealth Nations event, a Merchant of Venice musical (stage play), Minnesota (State Fair and ) Duluth Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival, Twin Cities Caribbean Festival, and Minnesota’s Dakota Jazz Club. She released her second single (fifth and latest single) on June 2nd, 2023, titled “Sugar Rush”, produced by H. Hardy Music, and the single is enjoying positive reviews worldwide. She’s due to release her new body of work and has hinted on a possible album drop in 2024.