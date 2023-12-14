By Theodore Opara

The founder, OSR Cruise, Mr. Ogunjide Sheun Richard, has explained the reasons behind the introduction of the OSR Cruise, a dynamic mobility app, and an innovative app designed to shape the way people move and connect.

OSR Cruise is an all-encompassing app solution that goes beyond traditional rider-hauling, encompassing rider-sharing, car rental and delivery services.

Richard expressed excitement about OSR’s imminent launch, saying: “We are thrilled to introduce the OSR app to the world. Our vision is to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that caters to diverse mobility needs. OSR is not just a ride-hailing service; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a reliable partner in your daily journeys.

”The OSR Cruise App for drivers and riders is now live on the Google and iOS app stores. Visit the Google or iOS app stores to download the OSR app. The app is specially designed to provides users with access to a fleet of stylish and reliable vehicles, ensuring a comfortable journey at their fingertips.

“Embracing the spirit of community, OSR’s ride-sharing feature allows users to share their journey, split the fare, and build connections along the way. These makes every trip cheaper and more affordable to the client.

Another unique feature of this mobility start-up is its Car Renting. OSR understands the need for flexibility. Users can now conveniently rent a car for a day or more, tailoring their transportation to fit their unique schedules.

Also, the app expands its reach beyond passengers with a dedicated delivery service, promising swift and secure parcel transportation.

On why it should be the preferred choice, the management said OSR’s fleet comprises sleek and comfortable vehicles, ensuring a stylish commute for users.

“It offers flexibility option. For instance, the product offers a range of services catering to diverse mobility needs, providing users with the flexibility to choose what suits them best, while transparent in pricing.

“OSR is committed to transparency, ensuring users experience fair and straightforward pricing without hidden costs. It, therefore, urged Nigerians to join a thriving community of riders and drivers, fostering connections beyond just transportation.