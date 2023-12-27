What to know about Leukemia

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood, characterised by the rapid growth of abnormal blood cells. This uncontrolled growth takes place in one’s bone marrow, where most of your body’s blood is made .

Leukemia cells are usually immature (still developing) white blood cells. The term leukemia comes from the Greek words for “white” (leukos) and “blood” (haima).

Unlike other cancers, leukemia does not generally form a mass (tumor) that shows up in imaging tests, such as X-rays or CT scans.

There are many types of leukemia. Some are more common in children, while others are more common in adults. Treatment depends on the type of leukemia and other factors.

Leukemia is the cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system.

Leukemia usually involves the white blood cells. Your white blood cells are potent infection fighters — they normally grow and divide in an orderly way, as your body needs them. But in people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which do not function properly.

Treatment for leukemia can be complex — depending on the type of leukemia and other factors. However, some strategies and resources can help make your treatment successful.

Symptoms

Leukemia symptoms vary, depending on the type of leukemia. Common leukemia signs and symptoms include fever or chills, persistent fatigue, frequent or severe infections, losing weight without trying, swollen lymph nodes, enlarged liver or spleen, easy bleeding or bruising and recurrent nosebleeds etc.

When to see a doctor

Make an appointment with your doctor if you have any persistent signs or symptoms that worry you.

Leukemia symptoms are often vague and not specific. You may overlook early leukemia symptoms because they may resemble symptoms of the flu and other common illnesses.

Sometimes leukemia is discovered during blood tests for some other condition.