Nigerian street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, performed at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, in Lagos State on Friday night.

Recall the Celestial Church of Christ has drawn criticism for bringing Portable and Fuji singer Pasuma to its praise event.

The church leader had, however, stated that the artiste would no longer perform, but Portable insisted on performing.

Keeping to his words, the artiste arrived at the venue of the praise night on Friday and thrilled the audience.

Video: Portable performs at Celestial Church's praise night



