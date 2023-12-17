Video: Moment Davido and Wizkid spotted having fun, hugging each other at Lagos club

Fans of both Davido and Wizkid were thrilled to witness the rare display of friendship between the two Nigerian music icons as a video showing the duo sharing a moment of camaraderie has gone viral on social media.

Zlatan chose the right part for real, love this cute combo with Davido and wizkid 🫂❤️ pic.twitter.com/fQkzR776gi December 17, 2023

In the heartwarming clip, the duo, who are frequently at the center of fan debates over who is the better artist, put all speculations to rest.

The video quickly garnered attention from fans and music enthusiasts alike, with many expressing their excitement and admiration for the two artists coming together.

In the midst of the dancing and chilling, an interesting exchange took place: Wizkid said something, and Davido reacted in kind. Hugs and firm embraces were exchanged, indicating a camaraderie that seemed to transcend past rivalries.



The climax was when they grooved out to Davido’s popular song “Feel,” leaping up and down in unison. In stark contrast to previous conflicts, this video represents the two musicians’ newfound camaraderie.

Meanwhile, Popular music executive, Samklef has claimed that he was the one who told Wizkid to hang out with Davido.

He said he told Wizkid to hang out with the DMW executive at the event.

Samklef wrote on his Instagram page: “Na me tell wizkidayo make him try hang out With davido today and he listen. My beloved guy Wizzy”

Vanguard News