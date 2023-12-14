Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy nominated for 2024 MOBO Awards [Full List]

Nigerian singers Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are among eight Nigerian artists nominated for the forthcoming MOBO Awards.

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold will battle it out in the Best African Music Act category.

Also nominated in the category are South African duo Tyla and Uncle Waffles and Cameroon’s Libianca.

However, the Nigerian representation does not stop there as P2J, a music producer, bagged a nomination in the Best Producer category.

While Nigerian gospel singer Limoblaze was nominated in the Best Gospel Act category. He will contest the category with Annatoria, Guvna B, Triple O, and others.

This is, however, the first time since 2017 that no Nigerian artist was nominated in the Best International Act category.

The 2024 MOBO Awards is billed to hold on February 7, 2024, at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

See the full list below:

BEST MALE ACT

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

BEST FEMALE ACT

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

PinkPantheress

Raye

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Potter Payper – Real Back in Style

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Stormzy – This Is What We Mean

SONG OF THE YEAR

Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter

J Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)

Jorja Smith – Little Things

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2

Raye & 070 Shake – Escapism

Stormzy – Hide & Seek

BEST NEWCOMER

Ama Lou

AntsLive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)

Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)

Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

BEST HIP-HOP ACT

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

BEST GRIME ACT

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

BEST DRILL ACT

Central Cee

Headie One

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

TeeZandos

Unknown T

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monét

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Deja J Bowens – Champion

Idris Elba – Hijack

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed podcast

Remi Burgz

ShxtsnGigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

BEST JAZZ ACT

Blue Lab Beats

Cktrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

Reuben James

Yazmin Lacey

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

BEST ELECTRONICS/DANCERS ACT

Aluna

Nia Archives

PinkPantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

BEST PRODUCER

Info

Kyle Evans

M1onTheBeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Annatoria

CalledOut Music

Guvna B

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

Triple O

