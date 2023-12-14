Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy nominated for 2024 MOBO Awards [Full List]

Nigerian singers Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are among eight Nigerian artists nominated for the forthcoming MOBO Awards.
Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold will battle it out in the Best African Music Act category.
Also nominated in the category are South African duo Tyla and Uncle Waffles and Cameroon’s Libianca.
However, the Nigerian representation does not stop there as P2J, a music producer, bagged a nomination in the Best Producer category.
While Nigerian gospel singer Limoblaze was nominated in the Best Gospel Act category. He will contest the category with Annatoria, Guvna B, Triple O, and others.
This is, however, the first time since 2017 that no Nigerian artist was nominated in the Best International Act category.
The 2024 MOBO Awards is billed to hold on February 7, 2024, at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
See the full list below:
BEST MALE ACT
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
J Hus
Nines
Stormzy
BEST FEMALE ACT
Flo
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Mahalia
PinkPantheress
Raye
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Potter Payper – Real Back in Style
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Stormzy – This Is What We Mean
SONG OF THE YEAR
Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter
J Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)
Jorja Smith – Little Things
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2
Raye & 070 Shake – Escapism
Stormzy – Hide & Seek
BEST NEWCOMER
Ama Lou
AntsLive
Debbie
Jayo
Nippa
No Guidnce
Rimzee
Strandz
Tamera
Tunde
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)
Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)
Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)
Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
Bellah
Jaz Karis
Mahalia
Ragz Originale
Sampha
Sault
BEST HIP-HOP ACT
Avelino
Clavish
Digga D
Enny
Fredo
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Potter Payper
BEST GRIME ACT
Bugzy Malone
Duppy
Flowdan
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
P Money
BEST DRILL ACT
Central Cee
Headie One
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
TeeZandos
Unknown T
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Doja Cat
Drake & 21 Savage
Travis Scott
Ice Spice
Latto
Lil Uzi Vert
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
SZA
Victoria Monét
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Deja J Bowens – Champion
Idris Elba – Hijack
India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
Alison Hammond
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Henrie Kwushue
Madame Joyce
Maya Jama
Pressed podcast
Remi Burgz
ShxtsnGigs
Specs Gonzalez
Zeze Millz
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT
Adekunle Gold
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Libianca
Rema
Tyla
Uncle Waffles
Wizkid
BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT
Byron Messia
Destra
Kabaka Pyramid
Popcaan
Shenseea
Valiant
BEST JAZZ ACT
Blue Lab Beats
Cktrl
Ezra Collective
Masego
Reuben James
Yazmin Lacey
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT
Alt Blk Era
Arlo Parks
Deijuvhs
Kid Bookie
Skindred
Young Fathers
BEST ELECTRONICS/DANCERS ACT
Aluna
Nia Archives
PinkPantheress
Salute
Shygirl
Tsha
BEST PRODUCER
Info
Kyle Evans
M1onTheBeat
P2J
Steel Banglez
TSB
BEST GOSPEL ACT
Annatoria
CalledOut Music
Guvna B
Limoblaze
Tofunmi Adorna
Triple O
