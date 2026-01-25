Wizkid having your father’s tattoo on him enough proof he respects him — Saida Boj to Seun Kuti

By Ayo Onikoyi

Social media influencer, Saida Boj, has called out Seun Kuti over his social media face-off with Wizkid, whom he said stepped out of line by comparing himself to his late father and legendary Afrobeat progenitor, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The outspoken influencer said she is very disappointed in Seun Kuti over the way he is going about the Wizkid issue, saying it has made her lose respect for the late Afrobeats legend’s son.

“Mr Seun Kuti, I’m very disappointed in you. I used to respect and like you, but the way you are carrying on about Wizkid doesn’t make sense. The person you are dragging on social media has a tattoo of your father on his body. What does that tell you? It means that your father was a legend. Isn’t that enough proof that he respects your father? You turned your father into a basis for debate and a topic. You are saying what you are not supposed to say. You trying to prove that your father is greater than anyone is a disrespect to him. People know; you don’t have to prove it. The guy you are having issues with, because of your father, has a tattoo of him on his body. Please rest, bro,” she said in a video on her Instagram page.

There has been hardly a place to hang a hat on social media without the beef between Seun Kuti and Wizkid rearing its ugly head. There have been banters and counter-banters between the supporters of the duo.

The dispute began last week after Seun publicly accused his colleague’s fan base, known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his late father’s legacy by comparing Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti to the Grammy-winning artist.

In a response shared on his Instagram Stories, Wizkid reposted a video of a woman defending him, arguing that he has done more to introduce Fela Kuti’s music to a new generation.

Wizkid also added a controversial caption, writing: “Fela fight for freedom, this one dey fight FC!! I big pass your papa, wetin you wan do? @bigbirdkuti I’m Big Wiz, every day bigger than your papa!! Wetin you wan do.”

Earlier, Seun Kuti had cautioned against comparing contemporary artists to his father, describing such comparisons as disrespectful and an attempt to “steal the man’s image.”