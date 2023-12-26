South Africa floods kill six, 10 missing

Rescue teams resumed the search for bodies Tuesday after flash floods hit a South African town killing six people with 10 missing, officials said.

Torrential rain hit Ladysmith late on Sunday night sweeping cars off a main road and trapping people in homes, KwaZulu Natal provincial authorities said.

The scope of the disaster only became apparent late on Monday, a spokesperson said. “At the moment, we have six people confirmed dead and still 10 people missing. The search is back on,” the spokesperson told AFP.

Three bodies were found in a minibus carrying nine passengers. The other six are still missing, the spokesperson said.

One body was found in a house that was completely destroyed while two other people who were also inside are still unaccounted for.

At least two other people were killed after becoming trapped in their cars by the floods that swept off the Bellspruit river.

More severe storms were expected across the province on Tuesday.