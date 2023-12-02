Sizzling Nollywood actresses who got tongues wagging with their hot Instagram photos in 2023

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The Nigerian movie industry otherwise known as Nollywood is currently dominated by beautiful damsels who are gifted with killer curves, shapes and huge melons starring one in the face for grabs.

These sizzling divas not only nail it on screen but also, they often set social media on fire with their enchanting beauties. And the expiring year 2023 saw more of their magnetic charms well displayed on Instagram.

From Destiny Etiko to Mercy Eke, Osas Ighodaro, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, Toke Makinwa among other damsels, Nollywood actresses are reaching for the skies. Their millions of Instagram followers have been helpless, drooling over these divas’ hot and seductive pictures.

The actresses would stop at nothing to grab eye-bails with their semi-nude pictures, flaunting their curves in a manner that left their male admirers in awe. Their Instagram pages are loaded with memories of fantasies and oomph factor. For some, it’s unusual but for their fans, it’s just a sight for eyes. If these actresses are not promoting one product or the other, connecting with their audiences or followers, they are busy showing off how beautiful and perfect their skins are, all in the name of trying to inspire many young ladies who look up to them.

Indeed, as a popular social network, Instagram is flooded with reels of emerging Nollywood hot actresses, who never miss a chance to make their fans go crazy with their hot photos and vacation reels. Here is a compilation of some of these sexy actresses who have set tongues wagging this year with their super hot pictures. And you can’t beat it.

Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko is known for her gorgeous looks and hot Instagram pictures. On several occasions, Etiko has set tongues wagging with her hot Instagram pictures. And one of such examples was her Miami adventure. Etiko was among the actors that made the trip to Miami, Florida for the just concluded Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, International festival. As soon as the festival ended, the ‘self-proclaimed worldwide dramadoll’ went on vacation reels. And it was like heaven on earth for her, as she heated up the beautiful city of Miami in her swimsuit. In a viral photo shared on IG, the actress was seen flaunting her curves in a hot bikini, while frolicking on the beach in South Florida. “Take me back to Miami Beach, I had so much fun,” she captioned the Instagram post for her 5.6 million followers. It was an endless moment for Etiko as she treated her followers to a glimpse of her enviable curves and toned physique. The bikini photos have since sparked reactions on social media and she’s loving it. From feelers so far, the dramadoll remains one of the hottest Nollywood actresses of 2023.

Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro

Blessing Okoro got everyone talking about her viral bikini photos recently. She’s known more as a relationship expert than an Instagram sensation. But after sharing her hot photos in bikini, the mother of two immediately earned herself the position of one of the most social media influencers that got tongues wagging this year. She flaunted her hot body like never before in a black bikini as she posed beside a swimming pool while also showing off the tattoo on her stomach, setting everything on fire. She’s well-known for her controversial acts, relationship-focused films on her dating website (Break Or Make Up) among others.

Mercy Eke

Mercy is never afraid to show off her beauty any day. She also has not failed to captivate her fans and leave them in awe. Several times, she has set the internet on fire and this year was no exception. The reality TV star loves to tease her fans with snapshots that overflow with oomph every now and then on social media. Her flawless body surely must give fitness goals to some of her fans. After finishing as 1st runner up at this year’s BBNaija ‘Allstars’ edition, Mercy has not slowed down in her quest to live up to her billing as the queen of highlight.

Even while in the BBNaija ‘Allstars’ season house, Mercy was turning heads and setting trends with her sensational swimsuit choices for the weekly Thursday pool and grill parties. She’s still the talk of the town even after leaving the house. As she puts it, “When you start winning the hearts of people you didn’t expect to, then you know you are doing something right!!” In her recent photoshoot, Mercy exudes confidence and oozes glamour in every frame.

Osas Ighodaro

Award-winning Osas Ighodaro is a beauty to behold any day. The actress never fails to impress with her looks whenever an opportunity presents itself. Earlier in the year, she stunned her fans with her sexy bikini photos, setting the internet buzzing while reaffirming her position as a fashion icon. The mother of one shared many reels of herself looking sultry in skimpy bikinis that always make her look hotter. Fans are still talking about the look, even as she floods her IG with more wowing photos. Her Instagram page is a place of sweet memories of her life journey. Her fans eagerly await her next move, anticipating more mesmerizing appearances and scintillating performances from this Edo State-born screen goddess.

Lilian Afegbai

Since she made her acting debut in Tinsel and M-net Afriwood in 2013, Lilian Afegbai has continued to define her space and live in it. She’s been quietly doing her thing, and tantalizing her 700k followers on IG with her alluring pictures. Not too long ago, the actress set the internet agog with her beach side photo-shoot in a bikini in far away Cape Town, South Africa. Excitedly, she captioned the photo, “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl sh*t.” Lilian is definitely soaring higher and the coming year will only be her starting point.

Toke Makinwa

Flaunting her curves in sexy bikini photos is known to be stock in trade of media girl, Toke Makinwa. Months back, the popular TV host became a topic of discussion on social media after she shared photos of her curvaceous body, while holidaying in Cyprus. She took to her Instagram page to flaunt her curves in a sexy Dior two-piece bikini and it got the internet buzzing . In the past, Makinwa has turned heads and left her fans in a frenzy with her sizzling beach poses and magnetic charm. In fact, the internet never stopped buzzing with compliments and praises for her impeccable looks and enviable physique.