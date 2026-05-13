Alexx Ekubor, Madam Koi Koi, other Nollywood actors who have died in 2026

Late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning several times in 2026 following the deaths of some notable actors and actresses whose works left lasting memories in Nollywood.

From veterans to rising stars, the industry has continued to pay tribute to entertainers who contributed immensely to film and television before their passing.

Vanguard compiles a list of some Nollywood actors who have passed away in 2026.

Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away in the late hours of May 11, 2026, at Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, after reportedly battling liver cancer.

While there was no official statement from the family as of press time, tributes have begun to pour in from his colleagues in the industry.

Ekubo rose to fame after finishing as the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest before becoming one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces through movies such as Weekend Getaway, Lagos Cougars and several romantic dramas.

Oby Kechere (Madam Koi Koi)

Veteran actress and filmmaker Oby Kechere, popularly known as Madam Koi Koi, died on April 27, 2026, after battling a prolonged illness.

Kechere became widely known for her role in the classic comedy movie Aki na Ukwa, where she played the memorable “Ms Koi Koi” character alongside Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme. She was also a member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria and served as Vice Chairman of the Abuja chapter.

Ajara Lasisi

Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, died in February 2026 after a prolonged illness.

The actress had received public support and fundraising efforts from colleagues and fans before news of her death was confirmed by family members and filmmaker Tobi Oladele, also known as Tee Mony.

Known for her comic supporting roles in Yoruba movies, Aunty Ajara built a strong fan base through her dramatic portrayals of market women, neighbours and outspoken relatives in several productions.

Bamidele Oluwatope (Okemesi)

Actor Bamidele Oluwatope, popularly called Okemesi, reportedly died in February 2026. News of his death sparked mourning among fans and colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry, where he was known for his energetic acting style and comic roles.

Davis Offor

Actor Davis Offor was also among entertainers whose deaths were reported in 2026. The actor was remembered by colleagues for his contributions to Nollywood productions and his dedication to the industry.

⁠Solomon Akiyesi

Actor Solomon Akiyesi also made headlines in 2026 following reports of his death. Akiyesi was known for featuring in several Nollywood productions and had built recognition within the entertainment industry over the years.