Singer, Viv drops first single ‘Grind’

A Nigerian-born rising star in the music industry, Vivian Ochiabuto known professionally as Viv has dropped her first single amidst high expectations.

Titled, GRIND this entertainment masterpiece hit the public space today 12th Dec 2023

Viv, whose professional name was derived from the first three letters of her name boasts of an intriguing voice and songwriting prowess poised to make a lasting impact.

Viv emerges as a fresh and vibrant talent ready to carve her niche in the world of music. Her voice is a captivating blend of depth and contemporary flair, creating an enchanting auditory experience for her listeners.

As a songwriter, Viv reflects her society through her lyrical content thus crafting narratives that are relatable. Her lyrics delve into life, love, inspiration, and self-discovery.

Viv’s style of music is influenced by classic songstresses, to modern trailblazers such as Sade, Jordan sparks, Omah Lay and others.

Viv says she’s set to be a refreshing and influential voice in the evolving landscape of contemporary music in Africa and beyond.