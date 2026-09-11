EPL: Manchester derby poses Maresca’s first big test, Chelsea aim to end Hull Honeymoon

Arsenal’s English midfielder #49 Myles Lewis-Skelly (R) vies with Chelsea’s Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto (2R) and Arsenal’s Italian defender #33 Riccardo Calafiori (3R) whilst Chelsea’s English midfielder #10 Cole Palmer (L) looks on during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Enzo Maresca faces his first major test since stepping into Pep Guardiola’s shoes as City visit United in the Manchester derby on Sunday, while Arsenal aim to extend their flawless start at Sunderland.

Alongside last season’s top two, only newly-promoted Hull remain unbeaten but their brilliant start faces an acid test against Xabi Alonso’s free-scoring Chelsea.

At the other end of the table, Fulham have yet to register a point under Alvaro Arbeloa ahead of their tough trip to Liverpool.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend’s action:

Haaland hungry for more

Four games in, Maresca has made the perfect start since accepting the daunting task of succeeding Guardiola as City boss.

But nine points from nine in the Premier League and a winning start to their Champions League campaign in Porto has masked some underwhelming performances.

Coventry missed a series of chances to secure their first goal and point in the top flight for 25 years at the Etihad last weekend as City clung on for a 1-0 victory, while Maresca’s men needed two late goals to beat Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the season.

It was not only an off-season of change in the dugout. City splashed out a record £460 million ($623 million) on new players, including a whole new midfield of Enzo Fernandez, Elliott Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

That trio coud start together for the first time at Old Trafford, but one thing that has remained consistent for City is Erling Haaland’s reliability to get goals.

The Norwegian has five in four games, becoming City’s third-highest goalscorer of all-time in the process on 167.

“I’m really proud of these numbers but I’m only 26 and I’m hungry for more,” said Haaland.

United, by contrast, have wasted the chance to make a strong start and are at risk of already being cut adrift in the title race.

Michael Carrick’s men have picked up just four points from an inviting opening trio of matches against Hull, Ipswich and Everton.

Fears for Fulham

Alvaro Arbeloa’s reign as Fulham boss could be short-lived unless he can summon a response on his return to Anfield.

The Spaniard is the bookies favourite to be the first Premier League coach sacked after three straight defeats.

Arbeloa has been accused of being too naive, with his expansive gameplan leaving the Cottagers’ defence exposed.

A trip to Liverpool, where Arbeloa played for two-and-a-half seasons, and a visit from Manchester United is to come before a three-week international break which could allow the club to rethink the decision to hire the former Real Madrid boss.

“It is not about my position, but I am very confident and I talk to my players that they are working in the way I want,” said Arbeloa.

Hull have ‘to kick’ Chelsea

Odds-on favourites for relegation before the season began, Hull are the only side yet to concede in a dream return to the top flight.

Chelsea’s slick forward line will put the Tigers solidity to the test after Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer masterminded a six-goal second half to beat Leeds 6-3 in the League Cup.

Introduced at half-time with the Blues trailing, Palmer scored twice and Rogers provided four assists to take Chelsea’s tally in five matches under Alonso to 16 goals.

“To kick them,” joked Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic on his plan to stop a Chelsea attack also featuring the in-form Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto and Estevao. “If you are there man-marking, you don’t have a chance.”

Fixtures (1400 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Bournemouth v Brentford, Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, Chelsea v Hull, Liverpool v Fulham, Crystal Palace v Ipswich, Tottenham v Everton (1630), Sunderland v Arsenal (1900)

Sunday

Coventry v Brighton (1300), Arsenal v Chelsea (1530)

Monday

Leeds v Newcastle (1900)