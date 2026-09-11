Tinubu’s Wife: Ndigbo are very nice people

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described Ndigbo as “very nice” and trustworthy people, saying she was impressed by the warm reception accorded her during her visit to Anambra State.

Mrs Tinubu spoke at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the Anambra State capital, during a civic reception held in her honour after she was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ugoeze Anambra (Royal Eagle) by the state council of traditional rulers.

The traditional rulers were led by the Chairman of the council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka III of Obosi Kingdom.

The First Lady said she was highly impressed by the reception and disclosed that she would return to the state to show her appreciation.

Mrs Tinubu, who had earlier commissioned a Technological Centre at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba South Local Government Area, described Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration as “very superb”.

She said Soludo had done so much in the state that his leadership had become a subject of national discussion.

She also commended the governor’s wife, Nonye Soludo, for empowering 5,000 indigent people in the state.

Mrs Tinubu announced that she would give N100,000 to each of the beneficiaries to augment the empowerment scheme.

According to her, her visit to Anambra and other states in the South-East was not for political campaigning but as a Nigerian.

“I didn’t come here for campaign but as a Nigerian. I will come back in due course because Ndigbo are very nice people and trustworthy,” she said.

She said she would return to the region for campaigns when the time came, stressing that the current visit was aimed at fostering national unity and supporting citizens irrespective of their political affiliations or geographical locations.

“I am not in the state for political campaign but as a united country, men and women, the citizens must be their brothers’ keepers wherever they are,” she stated.