Rivers crisis: Fubara signed resolution agreement, committed to peace – Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, has confirmed that Governor Siminialayi Fubara signed the resolution agreement at the meeting summoned by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Johnson confirmed the authenticity of Fubara’s signature on the resolution document in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

Recall that the document was released after President Tinubu met with all the parties in the political crisis in Rivers State.

The Rivers commissioner said the governor will implement the agreement reached because he is committed to the process of peace.

Johnson said, “There is nothing to doubt it. We have gone beyond the issue as to who signed, and who didn’t sign.

“The Bible that we all profess says we should pursue peace will all men at all cost. Mr Governor is a stickler for the rules.

“And if His Excellency, the President has intervened, he (Fubara) is not a man of perfidy. He will not say something and do the other.

“In the next couple of hours, I will be unveiling some of the approvals His Excellency has already given as an indication that he is prepared for peace.”

Johnson also said Governor Fubara did not show weakness when he agreed to the decisions during Monday’s meeting.

In another development, the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said they will continue to perform their constitutional functions of lawmaking and oversight for the development of the state.

The House presided over by Martin Amaewhule, said they withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara because of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, signed by the Speaker’s media aide, Martins Wachukwu.

The lawmakers commended him for his fatherly role in the settlement of the political crisis in the state.

The statement reads, “The Rivers State House of Assembly at its 89th Legislative Sitting, Wednesday, in the auditorium of the House of Assembly quarters on Aba Road, which was converted to a hallowed chamber via a motion at its last plenary, has withdrawn the impeachment notice served on the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.”