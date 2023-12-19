Rescue Me actor James McCaffrey dies at 65

James McCaffrey, who acted in television series including “Rescue Me” and provided the voice of “Max Payne” in the well-known video game franchise, has passed away.

The New York native’s death at the age of 65 was announced on Monday by McCaffrey’s talent representative, David Elliot.

His wife, actress Rochelle Bostrom, informed The Hollywood Reporter that he died at home in Larchmont, New York, after a fight with myeloma, a kind of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Kevin Dillon, a fellow New York actor and “Entourage” star, was among those who flocked to social media to pay tribute to McCaffrey.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” he wrote Sunday in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two.

McCaffrey had a 35-year career in television and film that also included roles in the television shows “Blue Bloods” and “Suits.”

On the FX drama “Rescue Me,” he portrayed a New York City firefighter killed on Sept. 11 who appears to Denis Leary’s main character, who is also a firefighter, over the series’ seven-season run, which ended in 2011.

McCaffrey also famously voiced Max Payne, a former NYPD officer who becomes a vigilante after his family is murdered, in the video game series of the same name during the early 2000s.

“Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” Elliot wrote in a message.

McCaffrey is survived by his daughter Tiernan McCaffrey and other family members, in addition to his wife.

Vanguard News