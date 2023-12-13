Andre Braugher, star of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, dies at 61

Popualar actor Andre Braugher has passed away at age 61.

Braugher was best known for playing Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

According to his publicist, the actor passed away on Monday following a brief illness.

Braugher’s exceptional talent and captivating presence made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he showcased his versatility by taking on various roles in both television and film, leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Andre Braugher’s portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine not only showcased his comedic timing, but also broke barriers by portraying a multi-dimensional Black and gay character on television. His nuanced performance brought visibility and representation to underrepresented communities, earning him praise from both critics and fans alike.

Braugher’s dedication to his craft and his ability to bring depth to every role he takes on solidifies his status as a true icon in the entertainment industry.

He won two Emmy Awards, from a total 11 nominations across his career, for his roles in Homicide and Thief.

Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, paid tribute to Braugher’s “irreplaceable talent”.

“I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews posted on Instagram.

“This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.

“You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

