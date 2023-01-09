By Ada Osadebe

American actor, Adam Rich, famous for his role in the television series ‘Eight Is Enough’, has died at age 54.

According to The New York Times, his death was confirmed by Danny Deraney, Mr. Rich’s publicist on its website, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner did not immediately list a cause.

Mr. Deraney described Mr. Rich as “kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness.”

He said, “He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today.

“He really was America’s Little Brother.”

Mr. Rich starred in the hit television series “Eight Is Enough,” from 1977-81.

He portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son, who had a shiny pageboy hairstyle and was well-known.

Read Also

Ronaldo to face Messi in Saudi debut

Roberto Martinez named Portugal coach

The Sacramento-based program, which was based on a memoir by Tom Braden, dealt with family turmoil such parent loss, remarriage, and sibling rivalry.

Adam Rich was born on Oct. 12, 1968, in Brooklyn, N.Y., according to his IMDb page. He studied acting at Chatsworth High School in California’s San Fernando Valley.

According to Mr. Deraney, Mr. Rich was not married and had no children

Mr. Rich began acting as a child and appeared in 1976 in the television show “The Six Million Dollar Man,” according to IMDb.

He had appearances in other television shows, including “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Silver Spoons.”