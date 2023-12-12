Owase youth socio-economic and cultural re-engineering event held with impact

The Owase Community Professionals’ Forum (OCPF) once again convened on August 5, 2023, marking another pivotal moment in her journey towards actualization of its objectives among which is to reposition Owase community youth for productive social and economic living.

The event that was held in August centered around Youth Transformation Programs with the focus to empower the upcoming generation of youths to live an impactful life making meaningful contributions to the development of the community and the society at large

Building on the momentum initiated during its official inauguration in 2022 by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, OON, the Olubaka of Oka Land, the OCPF continues to serve as a beacon of hope for Owase Community and Oka land as a whole.

Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Dr. Benard Omoyeni, the forum has rapidly evolved into an instrumental platform dedicated to advancing human capital and socio-economic development of Owase Community of Oka Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria.

The Owase Community Professionals’ Forum (OCPF) established in 2019 has evolved as a transformational force within Owase Community, the forum is driven by the collective efforts of accomplished sons and daughters of the community spanning various profession with the mission to consolidate the skills and resources of illustrious Owase Sons and Daughters who have excelled in their respective chosen careers and professions, to propel the community towards socio-economic prosperity.

Since its inception, OCPF has spearheaded impactful initiatives, spanning from crucial infrastructure improvements such as industrial borehole repairs and face lifting of Owase Community hall and vital support during the COVID-19 pandemic through the provision of agrochemical supplies and relief efforts. These endeavors underscore OCPF’s unwavering commitment to advancing human capital, fostering job opportunities, and fortifying the infrastructure of Owase.

The historical trajectory of OCPF, tracing its origins from conceptualization in April 2019 to its official unveiling in August 2022, showcases a resolute dedication to progress. Anchored in strategic planning, the forum’s initiatives encompass the establishment of endowment funds, strategic partnerships, scholarship programs, skill development initiatives, medical outreach, and systematic evaluations. These concerted efforts aim to uplift every facet of the Owase Community.

The youth empowerment event of August again demonstrated OCPF commitment to its core vision. Gracing the event were a distinguished personalities, including High Chief W. A. Ajakaiye, the Olowase of Owase Oka; Prof. Bolanle Ogungbamila, Director of Academic Planning at Adekunle Ajasin University; Pastor (Dr.) Benard Omoyeni, National Coordinator of OCPF and MD/CEO of Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd; Pastor Shola Ologun, Administrative Manager at Multichem Industries Ltd; Mr Dare Owolabi, MD/CEO Jumabot Hotels and OCPF Board of Trustee Chairman, Prof. Francis Gbore, Vice Chancellor of Sam Maria University; Mr Sunday Ajobiwe, MD/CEO Damien Press Ltd and Hon Kunle Tiamiyu of the National Open University of Nigeria., Abuja. Others are, ASP Margret Amoko. Mr Clement Akerele, Owase Community Development Secretary, Pastor Stephen Osim, the Resident Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Oka Akoko and Prophet Adebayo, the founder of the Mountain of Testimony Prayer Center. Their presence emphasized their dedication to nurturing and empowering the youth within the Owase Community. The event’s key highlights encompassed lectures by Prof. Bolanle Ogungbamila on ‘Recovering Owase Youths from Socio-cultural Decadence’ and Pastor (Dr.) Benard Omoyeni’s insights into ‘Building Impactful Career and Business Life.

Speaking at the event, Pastor (Dr.) Benard Omoyeni in his welcome address emphasized the need for participants to leverage the empowerment program to advance their lives, encouraging them to absorb knowledge for productive living. He underscored the significance of the event, urging everyone to pay keen attention to discussions on youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and effects of drug abuse. Pastor Shola Ologun, the OCPF Program Committee Chairman echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value of the opportunity of the event which was not available to them while growing up at the community. He urged the youth to fully embrace the event’s offerings, emphasizing the need to strive for greatness with determination while steering clear of drugs and immorality. His encouragement focused on utilizing the program to better themselves, highlighting the success stories within the OCPF as proof of what can be achieved even with limited resources and opportunities.

In his goodwill address, the Olowase of Owase Community, High Chief Wlliams Ajaikaiye expressed his delight at the platform provided by the Forum to emancipate the youth and the community from the myriads of the socio-economic and cultural issues militating again the growth and development of the community. He expressed his appreciation and goodwill to the leadership of the Forum for coming to the aid of the community to salvaging it from decadence while giving back to their root.

The event’s focal point were elucidated through impactful lectures. Professor Bolanle Ogungbamila expounded on “Recovering Owase Youths from Socio-Cultural Decadence”, highlighting the evils of drug abuse. His comprehensive lecture outlined the negative effects, prevalence of drug abuse among Nigerian youths, and its connections to social vices. Professor Ogungbamila proposed solutions centered on education, empowerment, and functional support systems to counter these issues.

Subsequently, Pastor (Dr.) Benard Omoyeni delivered a lecture titled “Building Impactful Career and Business Life.” He emphasized the importance of youth empowerment, linking it to poverty eradication, fostering education, and creating job opportunities. His lecture focused on practical steps for starting up businesses, developing careers, and the essential aspects of a well-rounded life—spiritual, financial, emotional, and intellectual wellness. Pastor Omoyeni emphasized the spiritual aspect of financial wellness, advocating for diligence, spiritual intelligence, and relying on God for success.

The lectures collectively highlighted the challenges faced by youths and provided a holistic approach to tackling these issues. They stressed the significance of empowerment, education, and maintaining a balanced life. The fusion of these insights aimed to equip the participants with the tools and knowledge necessary for a successful and impactful future. The event was well attended with over 200 youths in attendance. Key highlights of the event was the assurance given the youth by the OCPF National Coordinator of the Forum’s willingness to partner with funding agencies, NGOs for provision of the needed supports in the areas of education, job creation, employment and business startups among others,

HISTORY OF OCPF

With a vision to create a formidable platform to advancing the human capital development and socio-economic development of Owase Community, OCPF was inspired by God on April 14, 2019 through the pioneer and the present National Coordinator, Dr. Benard Omoyeni. The assembly of sons and daughters of Owase in Nigeria and disapora was convocated and the OCPF was birthed when the maiden online meeting was held April 28, 2019.

To drive the vision of the OCPF effectively, the forum has consequently since inception taken giant strides to becoming viable, credible and formidable body in advancing the cause of the Owase community through the passage of OCPF constitution in June 2019, election of Executive officers, June 30, 2019, courtesy visit to the Palace of Olubaka of Oka land, HRM, Kabiyesi, Oba (Dr.) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye OON and High Chief Williams Ajakaiye, the Olowase of Oka land on August 3, 2020 to share the vision of the Forum with the Kabiyesi and Olowase respectively and to receive royal blessings from the duo, registration with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), July 25, 2021, launching of its official website www.ocpf.com.ng and the formal unveiling of the Forum to the public at the inauguration event held August 5, 2022.

Having a strong determination to create opportunities for the people of Owase Community towards achieving their dreams and aspirations, OCPF have been engaging and intend to engage further;