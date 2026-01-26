2027: We’ll raise money to fund Tinubu’s re-election – Northern youth group

Tinubu

Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders’ Forum (NNYLF) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, pledging to raise money to fund his re-election campaign in 2027.

The forum, at an event on Monday in Abuja, called on development partners and stakeholders to collaborate with credible youth-led platforms to scale impact-driven programmes across Northern Nigeria.

A communique jointly signed by the forum’s National Leader, Gamji Murtala and its Director of Operations, Dr Agbana John, at the end of the engagement said that the event was to strengthen youth participation in governance.

According to the group, youth-led platforms provide critical channels for political education, grassroots mobilisation, peace building and national integration.

Recall that the event, convened to review the direction of national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, was attended by youth leaders, professionals, grassroots mobilisers, and political stakeholders from across the northern Nigeria.

The communique added that sustainable development required closer collaboration between government, youth organisations, community institutions and the private sector.

It reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to building a disciplined, informed and development-driven youth movement dedicated to democratic continuity, national cohesion and sustainable progress.

NNYLF noted that Nigerian youths remained indispensable to national stability, democratic consolidation and sustainable development.

It stated that there was an increasing demand among youths for structured inclusion in governance, policy processes and development implementation.

The forum called on youths to embrace constructive participation in nation-building and community leadership, and on public institutions to deepen youth-inclusive governance frameworks.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the occasion, the NNYLF National Leader, Garba, said that the forum had raised N200 million to purchase the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for Tinubu when the window is opened.

“With the support of our Board of Trustees (BOTs), our grand patrons, many of them are here, some are represented, we have decided to support President Tinubu with N200 million, under the custody of our BOTs and other leaders.

“When they decide to sell the forms, we are coming out to purchase the forms for Mr President for his second term because we believe in the unity of Nigeria,” he said.