Oil theft: CNS warns personnel against sabotage

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, has warned officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy against colluding with criminals to perpetrate oil theft and other maritime crimes.

Ogalla gave the warning during the decoration of 29 newly promoted senior officers to the rank of Rear Admiral on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the year 2023 had its highs and lows for the nation, requiring the armed forces to play significant roles to ensure security and prosperity of Nigeria.

The CNS told the officers that the Nigerian Navy and the nation required them to be more dedicated and to display unalloyed loyalty to the President and the Constitution in addressing the myriad of security challenges confronting the country.

“Your ingenuity, resourcefulness, and integrity will be required to reposition the service in the years ahead.

“The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with other security agencies, has continuously strived to protect the economic mainstay of the country through various operations to counter oil theft.

“While there are significant achievements, there are still cases of personnel colluding with criminals to undermine our efforts.

“Let me, therefore, warn that any form of collusion with criminals or act of sabotage will be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law.

“In essence, as leaders of the service, you are expected to be above board and ensure that your subordinates key into the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigerian Navy to all forms of illegalities and criminalities at sea or ashore, particularly oil theft,” he said.

Ogalla said the decoration ceremony resonated deeply with the Nigerian Navy, as it provided a special opportunity to acknowledge the enormous support provided to the service by the Federal Government.

He said that such encouragement had bolstered gains in critical areas like fleet renewal and infrastructural and manpower developments, which, according to him, had impacted positively on the nation’s maritime security.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unrelenting support, which, according to him, enabled the Nigerian Navy to deliver a safe, secure, and stable maritime environment for Nigeria’s prosperity.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate your families, especially your spouses, for being the pillar of support that enabled you to come this far,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard News