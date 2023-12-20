Nigeria’s Cloud Horizon: AWS deepens commitment in Nigeria’s digital economy, Cloud Infrastructure

Marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s technological evolution, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a major expansion of its presence and commitment to Nigeria’s digital economy.

This strategic advancement, led by Uwem Ukpong, the Vice President of Global Services at AWS, underscores the company’s initiatives to integrate and evolve Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and services.

Central to AWS’s increased engagement in Nigeria is the pivotal meeting between Uwem Ukpong and His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON of The Federal Republic of Nigeria. This crucial dialogue laid the foundation for a collaborative effort aimed at driving digital transformation in Nigeria. Vice President Shettima provided essential insights and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fortifying Nigeria’s economy and exploring new technological investment opportunities.

Ukpong, drawing on his Nigerian roots and extensive experience in leading technological projects across Africa, expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception from His Excellency, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hadejia, and their team. He highlighted this high-level engagement as a significant step towards collaborating closely with the Nigerian Government to fulfill its vision for a renewed and hopeful future.

“It was an honor to meet His Excellency, the Vice President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima GCON, and discuss strategies for digital transformation. The Vice President shared valuable insights and reiterated the Federal Government’s eagerness to strengthen the economy and welcome new technology investments. I extend my gratitude to His Excellency, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hadejia, and the entire team. We eagerly anticipate working closely with the Nigerian Government to deliver on its promise of a renewed hope,” said Ukpong.

Empowering Human Capital Through Focused Training Initiatives

AWS’s commitment to Nigeria goes beyond technological infrastructure; it encompasses a robust focus on human capital development. Recognizing the critical role of skill-building in the digital era, AWS has made remarkable progress in training and upskilling the Nigerian workforce. Programs like AWS Academy, AWS re/Start, and AWS Educate have been instrumental in training over 50,000 Nigerians in cloud technologies since 2017, equipping them with vital skills for a dynamic digital economy.

Measuring the Economic Impact of Cloud Technology

AWS’s cloud technology has made a substantial economic contribution in Nigeria. According to a study by Telecom Advisory Services, sponsored by AWS, cloud adoption added an impressive NGN 82.9 billion to Nigeria’s GDP in 2021. This influence extends beyond direct users of AWS technology, permeating the broader Nigerian economy and demonstrating the transformative nature of cloud computing.

Forging a Cloud-First Future for Nigeria

AWS’s investments and innovations signify a strategic move towards a cloud-first future in Nigeria. Notable developments include establishing Nigeria’s First CloudFront Edge Location and launching Amazon Q, reflecting AWS’s long-term vision and dedication to the country. These initiatives are designed not only to meet current digital needs but to actively shape Nigeria’s future technological landscape.

AWS’s Role in Shaping Nigeria’s Digital Future

As Nigeria continues its digital transformation journey, AWS’s involvement has become a driving force for change. Combining technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to skill development, AWS is a key player in crafting a cloud-enabled future for Nigeria. This future, powered by AWS cloud computing, promises increased efficiency, innovation, and economic growth, highlighting the transformative potential of digital technology.